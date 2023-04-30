Bulldogs’ Brent Laing signs with New York Jets

By Alexis Beckett
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Saturday evening, UMD offensive-lineman Brent Laing became the first Bulldog to sing with an NFL team since 2014.

After an impressive career with UMD Football, Laing signed as an undrafted free agent with New York Jets.

During his time as a Bulldog, Laing earned All-NSIC team in 2021 and 2022, AFCA All-American First Team in 2022, and was the first Bulldog to be invited to the NFL Scouting Combine.

