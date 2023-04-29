Troopers make ‘interesting find’ while cleaning highway

Michigan State Police shared what they found when recently cleaning up a highway.
Michigan State Police shared what they found when recently cleaning up a highway.(Michigan State Police)
By Hannah Mose and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CADILLAC, Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) - Troopers in Michigan say they came across an unusual item when recently cleaning a roadway.

Michigan State Police shared a photo online of what appeared to be a severed hand, but luckily it was made of rubber.

“They’re not writing citations. They’re literally cleaning the highway and made an interesting find,” the MSP Seventh District shared on Friday.

Troopers said they spent the week picking up trash along M-42 in northern Michigan.

According to the team, they found the realistic-looking rubber hand near exit 191.

