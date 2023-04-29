St. Louis County Rescue Squad dives into off-season training

DULUTH, MN. -- The St. Louis County Rescue Squad prepares for every scenario on Lake Superior.

But Friday, St. Louis County Swiftwater Rescue training took the crew to the UMD Recreational Sports Outdoor Program jet pool.

“We can come here, train, and keep our skills sharp even though mother nature doesn’t necessarily want to allow us to do that,” said Sgt. Carter Nelson, with the St. Louis County Rescue Squad.

They say it’s a unique resource that mimics rushing rivers, dangerous lakes, and strong currents, without having to put members of their crew in those unpredictable elements.

“It’s just a much more controlled environment,” said Sgt. Nelson.

To begin, the trainees lined up, and prepared to jump in.

“The moment we get in the water, what we are really focusing on is defensive swimming,” said Aaron Albertson, with the St. Louis County Rescue Squad. “So, techniques to position our body in a way we can approach a rescue victim.”

After jumping in the jet pool, trainees had to quickly swim against the current to the other side of the pool.

Using a variety of different techniques they learned, to stay above water.

“So, keeping your feet up, and keeping our body positioned away from getting caught in any strainers,” said Albertson.

But before the waters of Lake Superior warm, and people find their way to the beaches, it’s those styles of swimming that could be the difference between life and death.

“It’s always going to be hazardous, so just be sure you’re using common sense, wearing a life jacket, looking out for your friends, and taking care of each other,” said Nelson.

The St. Louis County Rescue Squad sees an uptick in 911 calls in the spring.

Due to run-off, strong currents can be hard to detect, so they suggest waiting to swim until conditions are calmer.

