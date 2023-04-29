Rain and snow will try to add up through Monday morning

WEATHER STORY: Another large low has plopped itself over the Great Lakes which will feed the system moisture. Inland Minnesota is looking at rain. Lakeside Minnesota may get light snow. Moderate snow may fall on Wisconsin’s South Shore of Lake Superior. The U.P. will get plenty of snow spread over three days. Check below for a snow total chart. On Tuesday, it should become a little more spring-like with sunshine and temperatures that will push 60 - at least for a day.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Everyone faces a 50% chance for rain, a rain and snow mix or straight up snow. Low temperatures will run 30-35. The wind will be N 10-20 mph and the winds will stay gusty for several days.

SUNDAY: The sky will be cloudy and high temperatures will approach 40 near Lake Superior. They may be a bit warmer inland. There will be a 60% chance for precip with snow being most likely in the South Shore Snow Belt. The wind will be N 15-25 mph.

Several alerts are in effect this weekend (kbjr)

MONDAY: The weekend low will migrate to the east on Monday so precip may last through the morning but clearing may commence in the afternoon. Morning low will be close to 32. The high may go up to 48. The wind will be N 20-30 mph.

Snow totals will range from 0 to 18" depending on you location this weekend (KBJR)

COMING UP THIS WEEK: Best day of the week may be Wednesday with sunshine and a high of 62. It will already cool down to the 50′s by Thursday. Thursday will be partly sunny with a 30% rain chance.

Snow and rain will rule for the first part of the week but warmer weather will follow (KBJR)

