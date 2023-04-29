Fatal Crash: One person dies in tractor trailer rollover Saturday near New Independence

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MN. (Northern News Now) - According to St. Louis County officials one person died when a tractor trailer hauling tanker traveling northbound on MNTH 33 rolled over Saturday.

Officials said the driver was unable to negotiate the curve at the junction with USTH 53.

This resulted in the combination leaving the roadway, overturning, and catching fire.

Many local agencies were on scene following the incidident including St. Louis County Sheriff, St. Louis County Sheriff Rescue Squad, Alborn Fire, 148th Air Guard Fire, Grand Lake Fire, Canosia Fire, Hermantown Fire Department, Cloquet Area Fire District.

