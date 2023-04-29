Fatal Crash: One person dies in tractor trailer rollover Saturday near New Independence

One person dies in tractor trailer rollover Saturday near New Independence
One person dies in tractor trailer rollover Saturday near New Independence(KBJR)
By Robb Coles
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MN. (Northern News Now) - According to St. Louis County officials one person died when a tractor trailer hauling tanker traveling northbound on MNTH 33 rolled over Saturday.

Officials said the driver was unable to negotiate the curve at the junction with USTH 53.

This resulted in the combination leaving the roadway, overturning, and catching fire.

Many local agencies were on scene following the incidident including St. Louis County Sheriff, St. Louis County Sheriff Rescue Squad, Alborn Fire, 148th Air Guard Fire, Grand Lake Fire, Canosia Fire, Hermantown Fire Department, Cloquet Area Fire District.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jury awards $19 million to family in Essentia malpractice lawsuit
Recreational marijuana
Minnesota Senate votes to legalize recreational marijuana
Passenger railway connecting Twin Cities and Duluth could finally become reality
MN Senate approves funding for Northern Lights Express
Police presence on Timber Ridge Lane in Hermantown
Hermantown domestic situation prompts school to alert parents
Bonney seen entering the Capitol on January 6, 2021
Hayward man charged in January 6 Capitol riots

Latest News

Going for the Gold
Minnesota Special Olympics Tri-Fecta Area III Games return post-pandemic
Snow totals will range from 0 to 18" depending on you location this weekend
Rain and snow will try to add up through Monday morning
Northern News Now Saturday night video forecast with Dave Anderson April 29
Black smoke rising from vehicle fire near Independence
BREAKING: Black smoke rising from vehicle fire near Independence