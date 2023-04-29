City by City: Washburn, Ely, Two Harbors

Washburn, WI- No Mow May begins Monday, May 1. Throughout the entire month, the city of Washburn will not be enforcing its yard trim ordinance. The No Mow May initiative is used as a way to help pollinators get a good start on the year. Anyone is welcome to participate. The Chamber of Commerce will be selling signs for those who want to promote the effort.

Ely, MN- The Superior National Forest Kawishiwi Ranger District is hosting an interagency open house on May 10. Forest partners and the public are invited to learn more about projects being done in the area. The meeting will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the district office in Ely. The Forest Supervisor and a district ranger will be in attendance as well as DNR representatives, members of the Bois Forte Band and more.

Two Harbors, MN- Construction on Highway 61 resumes Monday, May 1. Crews are realigning the highway and Silver Cliff Road as well as completing stream restoration. Traffic will remain on the temporary bypass until late September. On May 15 the historic bridge at Stewart River will be rehabilitated and the existing highway will be reconstructed onto a new bridge.

