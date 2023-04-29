BREAKING: Black smoke rising from vehicle fire near Independence

Black smoke rising from vehicle fire near Independence
Black smoke rising from vehicle fire near Independence
By Robb Coles
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MN. (Northern News Now) - Crews are on scene battling a vehicle fire near Independence where Highway 53 and Voyager Highway 33 intersect.

Traffic is impacted in both directions.

An official confirmed to Northern News Now that a tanker rolled over.

This is a developing situation.

Check back for updates.

