BREAKING: Black smoke rising from vehicle fire near Independence

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MN. (Northern News Now) - Crews are on scene battling a vehicle fire near Independence where Highway 53 and Voyager Highway 33 intersect.

Traffic is impacted in both directions.

An official confirmed to Northern News Now that a tanker rolled over.

This is a developing situation.

Check back for updates.

