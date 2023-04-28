VIDEO: Student helps stop school bus after driver has medical emergency

A seventh grader is being called a hero after taking action Wednesday. (Source: WXYZ/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Check out this video that shows a middle school student jumping into action when a school bus driver had a medical emergency.

The incident happened in Warren, Michigan, on Wednesday.

The district said the driver became light-headed and lost consciousness while driving the students home.

Dillon Reeves was praised for taking action after a school bus driver had a medical emergency...
Dillon Reeves was praised for taking action after a school bus driver had a medical emergency on Wednesday.(Source: WXYZ/CNN)

Seventh grader Dillon Reeves noticed the situation, jumped from his seat, grabbed the wheel and helped get the bus to a safe stop.

He also told other students to call 911.

Police and fire crews were able to quickly catch up to the bus to help.

Police said no one was hurt. The driver is recovering in the hospital.

The district superintendent praised Reeves’ actions.

“And in my 35 plus years of education, this was an extraordinary act of courage and maturity on his part,” said Robert D. Livernois, Warren Consolidated Schools superintendent. “He jumped up from his seat, threw his backpack down, ran to the front of the bus, grabbed the steering wheel and brought the bus to a stop in the middle of the road.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. WXYZ via CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Jury awards $19 million to family in Essentia malpractice lawsuit
Ambulance
Duluth man rescued from Lake Superior near Pier B
Passenger railway connecting Twin Cities and Duluth could finally become reality
MN Senate approves funding for Northern Lights Express
Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said in a post on Facebook that Mary Jo Mattingly caught a...
Teens make big catch on prom night
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York....
Jerry Springer, talk show host and former Cincinnati mayor, dead at 79

Latest News

Duluth man rescued from Lake Superior near Pier B
Duluth man rescued from Lake Superior near Pier B
Board member suing Rock Ridge School Board and Board Chair
Board member suing Rock Ridge School Board and Board Chair
In this image taken from video provided by the National Police of Ukraine, firefighters work at...
Russian missile and drone attack in Ukraine kills several people
Police are investigating after a car crashed into a day care in Chicago on Friday morning.
3 hurt after car crashes into Chicago day care
Portland Malt Shoppe
CUE SUMMERTIME: Portland Malt Shoppe reopening Saturday