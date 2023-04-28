UMD Softball looks to finish season strong

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - It’s hard to believe that this weekend already marks the final weekend at home for Bulldog softball, with only four more games in Bulldog country.

With a 34-9 overall record the Bulldogs are currently sitting atop the NSIC, tied for first with Augustana.

UMD wrap up their season with a doubleheader against them on Sunday, April 30.

Achieving a perfect 4-0 this weekend against Wayne State and Augustana will go a long way in their postseason chances.

As of Monday, the Bulldogs are projected to be the last team in the Central Region in the DII NCAA Tournament.

But, the Bulldogs don’t look ahead (that’s our job). They’re very much living in the present and preaching “Control what you can control.”

And with all the Bulldogs have accomplished up to this point, there’s an underdog mentality growing within the group.

“You have to take care of business, we can’t control all of those things and the other teams and what they do, we take care of our business and putting wins together and show that we deserve to be in that top eight and that’s all that we can do. I love playing with that kind of Bulldog mentality, let’s go out and prove we can be in that top eight,” Head Coach Lynn Anderson said.

“Yeah, I think people underestimate us a little bit. That’s fine, they can do that because we are going to come out and beat you anyway. Underdog story. Love it,” Bulldog Pitcher Mady Stariha said.

There’s definitely an edge to this team. The final four games of the regular season begin at Malosky Stadium Saturday, April 29 at 1 p.m.

