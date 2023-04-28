Superior launches new tourism campaign ‘Gotta Be Superior’

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) -- The city of Superior officially launched its new tourism branding campaign Friday, hoping to get more people interested in the Northwest Wisconsin town.

After years of Superior’s tourism being handled by the Chamber of Commerce, city administrators wanted to explore new avenues.

“We have a lot in common with other Northern Wisconsin cities, or with our neighbor Duluth, Minnesota, but there’s a lot that makes us distinct and different as well, and we wanted to show that in the campaign,” said Superior Mayor Jim Paine.

Last year, the city awarded a three-year contract to Duluth-based Swim Creative to create a new tourism brand campaign that launched this spring.

“They put a lot of work into discovering who Superior is and what it means to live here and visit this place, and they did that by hiring a lot of folks from Superior and talking to people in this community to understand how we see ourselves,” Paine said.

David Sadowski, partner and brand director at Swim, said their market research showed Superior provided a different experience for people interested in the Twin Ports.

“In doing a lot of research, we’re asking people, ‘Where’s the best place to get a pizza in town?’ and people would literally say, ‘Well, you gotta go to Superior,’ or, ‘Where’s the best marina?’ ‘You have to go to Superior,’ and so we just kind of played off of that,” Sadowski said.

Thus, ”Gotta Be Superior” was born.

Lindsey Graskey, a city councilor and chair for the Tourism Development Commission, said the city is excited about the campaign’s vintage and historic theme.

“I think we just sit in a very unique space in the world, and I think that this project and honestly the campaign is just highlighting those things more and more than they have been before,” Graskey said.

The campaign includes TV ads and bus billboards in places like Madison and Eau Claire, encouraging fellow Wisconsinites to explore the northern part of the state, as well as a digital campaign and brand new website.

“We’re not running a campaign to try to encourage people to come here. We’re telling people that this place is so great you’re going to want to come here. That’s the work, telling the story of what this place already is,” Paine said.

The city celebrated the new campaign Friday night with a launch party at the Tourism Information Center, which is inside the Bong Veterans Historical Center.

They said the center will be getting a makeover to reflect the ‘Gotta Be Superior’ campaign.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.