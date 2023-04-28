Rain for most, accumulating snow for some this weekend

By Adam Lorch
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon there will be a 30% chance of some scattered showers. Tonight we will see a 60% chance of some scattered wintry mix showers, but accumulations will be minimal. Lows will be in the 30′s with light northerly winds.

SATURDAY: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of some showers in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to lower 40′s with winds becoming breezy out of the northwest 5-15mph. Overnight there will be a 50% chance of rain and snow. The South Shore could see several inches of lake effect snow.

SUNDAY: Sunday we will have a 60% chance of scattered rain and snow showers. Highs will be in the 30′s and 40′s. Winds will remain breezy out of the NNW 10-20mph. This will lead to some heavy lake effect snow for the South Shore. New accumulations in Ashland, Iron, and Gogebic counties will be between 6-12″.

MONDAY: On Monday we will have mostly cloudy skies. Winds will remain breezy out of the north 10-20mph, which will bring more lake effect snow for the South Shore. Another 2-8″ of accumulation will be possible. Highs will be in the lower 40′s.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

