Rain and even some snow for the weekend

Friday: Scattered showers will linger through much of our Friday. It will not be rainy all the time, all day but you’ll want to keep an umbrella and rain jacket handy. There is the opportunity that there could be some mixing with snow in Lake and Cook Counites but accumulations look to be minimal. Winds are out of the northeast between 5-10 MPH. Tonight, a few isolated showers continue as temperatures fall into the 30s.

Saturday: For Saturday a dry slot will mean most us will have mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-40′s. Winds will be out of the northwest 10-15 MPH. There still is a chance of scattered showers and wintry mix. Some snow will be possible for the North Shore and South Shore. The snow could begin to pile up in these areas, but model guidance is not in the best agreement. It can be hard to determine how much snow will melt as soon as it hits the ground this late in the season.

Sunday: Again Sunday we will have a chance of some wintry mix and snow showers. Winds out of the northwest between 15-20 MPH could bring lake effect snow to the South Shore. Lake effect snow could be heavy along the South Shore at times with accumulations of 6-12″ possible especially in usual snow belt of Iron and Gogebic counties. Along the North Shore, Lake and Cook counties could also see several inches of snow, but confidence is lower there and accumulations should be less.

