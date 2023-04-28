Portions of Michigan Street, Second Ave to close May 1

By Ben Lewer
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Dululth’s Engineering Division has announced upcoming street closures as part of a utility replacement project.

Beginning May 1, portions of Michigan Street from First Avenue East to Second Avenue East will be closed.

Additionally, Second Avenue East will be closed from Michigan Street to Superior Street, affecting the northbound I-35 ramp.

The ramp will be closed until construction completes in late August.

A detour route has been provided by the city, taking drivers around instruction on E Superior Street.

Detour in downtown Duluth beginning May 1
Detour in downtown Duluth beginning May 1(City of Duluth)

Sidewalk access will continue along Michigan Street, as will access for local contract vehicle parking.

The purpose of the multi-year initiative is to replace gas and water mains and to increase electrical duct bank capacity in the area.

