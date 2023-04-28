MSHSL baseball: Superior and Grand Rapids pick up close wins Thursday
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Thursday was a day for close wins. The Superior Spartans would hold off the Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers for a 5-4 win in eight innings, while Grand Rapids escapes Duluth East with a 2-1 win.
Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.
Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.