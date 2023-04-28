MSHSL baseball: Superior and Grand Rapids pick up close wins Thursday

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Thursday was a day for close wins. The Superior Spartans would hold off the Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers for a 5-4 win in eight innings, while Grand Rapids escapes Duluth East with a 2-1 win.

