MSHSL baseball: Superior and Grand Rapids pick up close wins Thursday

By Kevin Moore
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Thursday was a day for close wins. The Superior Spartans would hold off the Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers for a 5-4 win in eight innings, while Grand Rapids escapes Duluth East with a 2-1 win.

