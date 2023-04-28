Minnesota Senate votes to legalize recreational marijuana

ST. PAUL, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Minnesota State Senate voted Friday afternoon to legalize adult-use recreational marijuana, sending the bill on to Governor Tim Walz.

The bill passed the DFL-controlled Senate on a narrow-margin, with a 34-33 vote. The DFL only holds a one-seat mjaority.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota House passed its cannabis legislation Monday by a 12-vote margin.

In past years, the House has passed similar legislation, only to come to a stop in the Senate.

Republicans spoke out against the bill early Friday morning saying they don’t believe the timing is right for this bill.

“There’s way too much subsidy subsidizing the industry itself, trying to grow and trying to grow it quickly in the state before it’s ready,” says Senator Mark Johnson. “There’s a lot of bureaucracy and red tape, way too much of that. This bill simply is not ready.”

The bill will now go to a conference committee before going to Governor Walz’s desk

There was no immediate word on when the new law could take effect.

