Man dies after family says he was beaten unconscious

Devin Simpson, 30, has died, and a homicide investigation is underway, authorities confirmed.
By Kendall Hyde, Mary LeBus and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WRIGHT, Ky. (WXIX/Gray News) - A northern Kentucky man’s death is ruled an apparent homicide, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Devin Simpson, 30, was placed on life support after he was beaten unconscious, his family told WXIX.

According to Angie Barrett, Simpson’s mother, her son was at someone’s home when he was hit over the head with an unknown object while trying to break up a fight between a man and a woman.

Devin Simpson remains at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after he had to be flown there from St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Covington on April 21.

Simpson suffered from multiple injuries, including an aneurysm and a broken clavicle, Barrett said.

After the man hit Simpson over the head, he then stomped on his chest, head and neck so hard that it burst a carotid artery, the family said.

When he arrived at the hospital, the victim suffered several strokes and had to have half of his skull removed to reduce swelling in the brain, Simpson’s loved ones explained.

The 30-year-old was flown to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center on April 21 and had to be placed on life support due to the extent of his injuries, they said.

Fort Wright police say a homicide investigation is underway.

