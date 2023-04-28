Hermantown domestic situation prompts school to alert parents

HERMANTOWN, MN. (Northern News Now) - A bus delivering students home from school had to turn around after a gun was pulled nearby.

The Hermantown Police Department responded to multiple reports of a suspect threatening an individual with a gun Thursday on Timber Ridge Lane in Hermantown.

According to the HPD, shortly before 4:30 p.m., officers responded to the 4200 block of Timber Ridge Lane, where officers learned the suspect had left the immediate area in a vehicle.

A bus driver for Hermantown schools came upon the situation at a drop-off location.

He was able to act quickly to remove the students from the situation and the police were called.

Hermantown school officials state the driver was able to use his training to keep students safe and the students responded immediately to his directions.

HPD and assisting agencies located the vehicle a short distance away and arrested a 75-year-old man.

Two firearms were in his possession at the time of his arrest.

“This was a very fluid and dangerous situation especially because it occurred in a high-traffic area,” said Jim Crace, Hermantown’s Chief of Police. “More concerning, a Hermantown School bus was in the process of delivering children home after school and drove into the area, but credit the bus driver who acted swiftly and removed the bus and children from the area immediately.”

The preliminary investigation shows this was a domestic disturbance and the man used a firearm to threaten to kill another individual.

“This incident highlights how dangerous domestic disturbances can be for our officers, and in this case, bystanders and others in the area due to the incident taking place outside, and in a multi-unit housing area,” said Crace. “We are grateful for the efforts of our officers and the assisting agencies in bringing this situation to a quick, safe closure.”

The man is now being held at the St. Louis County Jail.

Formal charges are being requested for attempted second-degree murder, second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, third-degree DWI, and carrying a pistol while intoxicated.

No one was injured and there is no ongoing threat to the safety of the public.

The HPD was assisted by the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Department, Proctor Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol, and the Minnesota DNR.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

