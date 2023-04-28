Hayward man charged in January 6 Capitol riots

WISCONSIN. (Northern News Now) - A Hayward man has been arrested and charged for his involvement in the January 6 Capitol riots.

On January 20, 2021, the FBI received an online tip that on January 7, 2021, the passenger in seat 10A on American Airlines flight AA 5576, traveling from Washington Dulles to Charlette, NC claimed he had participated in the riot at the Capitol.

The passenger also stated he also entered the Congressional offices.

The tipster described the individual as white, in his late twenties, having light brown hair and a beard, and wearing a green camouflage “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN” baseball hat.

According to the tipster, the passenger mentioned he had a layover in Phoenix, AZ and his final destination was Colorado.

Legal records obtained from American Airlines revealed that Jonathan Bonney, 38, of Grand Junction CO, now Hayward, WI was seated in seat 10A on the flight the tipster stated.

In addition, the records also provided Bonney’s phone number and confirmed his address.

In the records, it was confirmed that on January 5, 2021, Bonney flew from Grand Junction, CO to Baltimore, ML.

They also confirmed he flew from Washington-Dulles to Grand Junction, CO on January 7, 2021, with a layover in Phoenix.

Agents obtained a copy of Bonney’s Colorado driver’s license photograph on January 21, 2021.

Two FBI agents then contacted him in person at his residence in Grand Junction.

The same agents later reviewed closed circuit surveillance (CCTV) footage from inside the Capitol on January 6, 2021, and were able to positively identify Bonney in multiple videos taken inside the building.

Agents discovered a video showing at approximately 2:28 p.m. Bonney was standing outside of the East side of the Capitol wearing a green camouflage “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN” baseball hat, a gray jacket, jeans, and tan boots.

Bonney’s appearance in the video was consistent with the tipster’s statement.

CCTV footage showed Bonney on the East side of the Capitol building, looking through a glass pane on a locked upper house door, motioned for rioters inside to open the door.

Bonney seen looking into the Capitol on January 6, 2021 (Northern News Now)

At 2:41 p.m. footage showed other rioters, already inside of the Capitol, forced the door open and Bonney entered the building.

Then at approximately 2:51 p.m., Bonney appeared to be looking at his phone.

Investigators looked into obtaining his phone data but were unsuccessful, which agents say could be caused by Bonney putting his phone in “Airplane Mode” while near the Capitol, which would have disabled cellular functions.

Otherwise, Bonney could have used a phone unknown to the FBI, or search data from some providers may be incomplete.

In addition, agents were allowed access by Verizon Wireless for Bonney’s phone, which identified talk activity from January 4 to January 8.

The phone communicated through Verizon circuits located in Grand Junction on January 4 and January 8.

However, from January 5 to January 7 the phone communicated through Verizon circuits located in Washington D.C. or northern Virginia.

Then at approximately 2:53 p.m., Bonney exited the Capitol out the same door he entered.

It is stated he was inside the building for approximately 12 minutes.

Bonney seen walking around the Capitol on January 6, 2021 (Northern News Now)

Due to Bonney’s series of events, he is being charged with four misdemeanor offenses:

Knowingly enter or remain in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority to do Knowingly, and with intent to impede or disrupt the orderly conduct of Government business or official functions, engage in disorderly or disruptive conduct in, or within such proximity to, any restricted building or grounds when, or so that, such conduct, in fact, impedes or disrupts the orderly conduct of Government business or official functions; or attempts or conspires to do so. For purposes of Section 1752 of Title 18, a “restricted building” includes a posted, cordoned off, or otherwise restricted area of a building or grounds where the President or other person protected by the Secret Service, including the Vice President, is or will be temporarily visiting; or any building or grounds so restricted in conjunction with an event designated as a special event of national significance. Utter loud, threatening, or abusive language, or engage in disorderly or disruptive conduct, at any place in the Grounds or in any of the Capitol Buildings with the intent to impede, disrupt, or disturb the orderly conduct of a session of Congress or either House of Congress, or the orderly conduct in that building of a hearing before, or any deliberations of, a committee of Congress or either House of Congress. Parade, demonstrate, or picket in any of the Capitol buildings.

Bonney appeared in U.S. District Court in Madison Thursday, April 27, 2023.

He was released pending his next appearance, which is scheduled for May 4 at 2 p.m.

