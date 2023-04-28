Duluth woman receives major national Red Cross award

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Duluth woman is being celebrated with one of the highest honors a Red Cross volunteer can get.

Amy (Schreyer) Leopold was chosen out of 100,000 people nationwide for this year’s Red Cross Youth Leadership Award.

It’s given to a standout volunteer who’s under 24 years old.

Leopold is a St. Scholastica graduate student and a youth board member with the local Red Cross.

She donates her time by doing things like installing smoke alarms, performing outreach, and writing thank you cards to veterans.

The person who nominated her says Leopold’s consistency is unmatched and that she’s very dedicated to the cause.

Leopold says she wouldn’t have received this award if it wasn’t for her entire team.

“If I could tear that award into 1,000 pieces and pass it out to all of our volunteers I would because I think every single one of our volunteers in this region is so well deserving of this award as well,” Leopold said.

Leopold attended a ceremony in Washington D.C. this week where she got to receive her award in person.

Amy Leopold receiving the award in Washington DC. (Red Cross)

