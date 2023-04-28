CUE SUMMERTIME: Portland Malt Shoppe reopening Saturday

Portland Malt Shoppe
Portland Malt Shoppe(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Summer is officially starting.

Some Duluthians mark the beginning of the season with the Portland Malt Shoppe reopening.

The shoppe will be making its much anticipated reopening Saturday, April 29.

Located on Superior Street near the Lakewalk, their initial start date was supposed to be April 21, however winter weather delayed the opening.

The shoppe’s neighborhood used to be called “Portland” but an old village postmaster became frustrated when he received mail from several other Portland cities such as Oregon or Maine.

Village officials spoke with their neighborhood village, Duluth, and decided to merge the two villages to become the city of Duluth.

The Portland Malt Shoppe will be reopening at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Workers will be serving delicious treats every day of the week.

Lines can get long so plan accordingly.

The malt season is expected to go until October 15.

