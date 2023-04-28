Community Input: Survey for DPD racial bias audit ends Sunday

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - After months of work, Duluth will be wrapping up its racial bias audit of the city’s police department this summer.

One of the final phases includes a survey asking for input from community members about their experiences with the police.

The deadline to complete that is Sunday.

For a link to that survey and updates on the audit, click here.

While traveling outside of Duluth, Blair Powless said he has had some frustrating interactions with police.

“I haven’t had any negative interactions with the Duluth Police Department myself, but I’ve had what I consider to be very biased interactions with other law enforcement departments in the region,” said Powless, a member of the Racial Bias Audit Team.

Those experiences away from the city helped inspire him to work on the Citizen Review Board for the Racial Bias Audit of the Duluth Police Department.

He said among the BIPOC community in Duluth, there can be a level of mistrust of the police.

“It was important to me to try to make sure that the objectives in the audit were looking at that and trying to understand why that is,” Powless said.

Some of the areas studied in the audit also include recruitment, interracial relation training, and most recently reviewing officers’ body camera and dash-camera videos.

For two more days, that racial bias audit is looking for help from local people.

According to Lieutenant Steve Ring with Duluth Police Department, the audit may shine a light on many aspects of the work police do.

“Transparency and building relationships with the community, with the citizens of Duluth and the visitors to Duluth, is very important to us,” Ring said.

He said when the results come in, it can help highlight what’s working and show areas that may need work.

“It also gives us an opportunity to identify areas that we can improve on, or build on, and we’re going to take full advantage of that,” Ring said.

According to Powless, many cities conduct similar audits, but the reason Duluth launched the effort makes it different.

“What’s really interesting about this particular audit is there was no instance really that prompted this as far as, ‘Oh my gosh we have to conduct a racial bias audit.’ So it’s unique in that sense,” Powless said.

The audit has been underway since last October and was brought forward shortly after George Floyd’s murder in 2020.

An outside organization called the Crime and Justice Institute has been implementing it and will advise what to do with the findings, which are estimated to come out next fall.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.