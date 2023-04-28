City by City: Glenwood City, Moose Lake, Camp Roundelay

Glenwood City, WI- One Twin Ports native is making an impact through teaching. Doctor Randall (Randy) Ketola graduated from Duluth Denfeld in 1988 and attended college at UW-Superior after that. Since graduating from there in 1995, he has traveled the world, teaching in places like the United Arab Emirates, the Solomon Islands, UW-River Falls, Florida State University and more. He has taught students of all ages and continues to at Glenwood City schools. He is also a bus driver and assistant golf coach. Dr. Ketola was recently selected as one of three finalists for the Presidential Award for Excellence in Math and Science Teaching. The award is considered the highest honor the U.S. government gives STEM or Computer Science teachers. One person will be awarded $10,000 from the National Science Foundation and an invite to an award ceremony in Washington D.C.

Moose Lake, MN- Northview Bank hosted a food drive during the month of March at all 12 of their locations, gathering almost 4,000 pounds of food for local non-profits. The Sandstone branch collected the most with more than 750 pounds of food. The donations were distributed to several places, including Family Pathways of Sandstone, the Moose Lake Area Food Shelf, the Floodwood Area Food Shelf and several others.

Duluth, MN- The Friends of Camp Roundelay are hosting their biggest fundraiser of the year April 28 - 30. Camp Roundelay is a Girl Scout camp located in Minong, Wisconsin. The Friends is a non-profit that works closely with the local Girl Scout Council. Together they are hosting the 6th annual garage sale fundraiser. The sale will be held at 3423 Woodland Ave, Duluth, MN. There will also be a mystery mobile food truck and Girl Scout cookies available for purchase.

