Chris Hawkey and Rocket Club band to make stop in Duluth

The sports talk radio host will perform with the band after going on hiatus in 2014.

The Rocket Club will perform at the West Theater on May 11 at 7:30 p.m.

It’s the first time the band is performing since writing and producing new music in nine years.

“We’re so happy to be back together playing music again, that I think you see the joy on stage, and you hear it in the music, our music,” Chris Hawkey said.

One of their newest songs, “Come On Home” sums up their reunification Hawkey said.

”It says, ‘we’ve reached the end of the beginning. I know you got to be on your way. And maybe for the first time, I don’t know what to say,’” he said.”And if you listen to it on the record, I you can hear me get choked up.”

According to Hawkey, their music is a Minnesota twist on classic country music.

“It’s up-tempo, country rock, our own version of music.” he said. “The harmonies are a key component of what we do three and four-part harmonies, and it’s all original music about living in the upper Midwest and getting older and trying to enjoy life.

Hawkey is also a host on the popular talk radio station, KFAN, down in the Twin Cities.

Whether it’s being on air, or performing on-stage, Hawkey said his favorite part about being in show business is the people.

“I love to look out in the audience and see people smiling or get emails from listeners and saying I love the radio show or, or so on and so forth,” he said.

