Two bridge construction projects on Hwy 61 set to resume in May

TWO HARBORS, MN. (Northern News Now) - Construction is set to resume next month on two bridge projects on Highway 61.

According to MnDOT, construction will resume on Highway 61 at the Silver Creek Bridge in Two Harbors on May 1.

Contractors will complete the realignment of Highway 61, realign Silver Cliff Road, and complete stream restoration.

Traffic will remain on the existing temporary bypass until construction is complete in late September 2023.

In addition, construction on Highway 61 at Stewart River will resume on May 15.

The historic bridge will be rehabilitated, and the existing highway will be constructed into parallel bridge alignment.

Traffic will remain on the existing temporary bypass until construction is complete in late September 2023.

Kelsey Beach parking lot will remain closed through construction.

