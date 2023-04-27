Rain and snow leading to weekend flooding concerns

By Hunter McCullough
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will have mostly cloudy skies and a slight chance of some scattered showers. Tonight we will be seeing a 90% chance of rain, mostly for the Ports and south. Lows will be in the mid to upper 30′s with light east winds. New rain accumulations will be between 0.1-0.5″.

FRIDAY: Friday we will see an 80% chance of scattered rain showers throughout the region. There will be a chance of some snow/rain in Lake and Cook counties. Highs will be in the mid-40′s with northeast winds 5-10mph. An additional 0.1-0.75″ of rain will be possible.

SATURDAY: For Saturday we will have mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-40′s. Winds will be out of the northwest 10-15mph. There will be a 30% chance of scattered showers and wintry mix. Some snow will be possible for the North Shore and South Shore. The snow could begin to pile up in these areas, but model guidance is not in the best agreement.

SUNDAY: Sunday we will have a 60% chance of some wintry mix and snow showers. Highs will be in the 30′s with northerly winds. Lake effect snow could be heavy along the South Shore with accumulations of 6-12″ possible. Lake and Cook counties could also see several inches of snow, but confidence is lower there.

