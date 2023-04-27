Police: 13-year-old girl attacks firefighter with knife, charged with assault

Undated still from crime scene in Colorado Springs.
Undated still from crime scene in Colorado Springs.(KKTV)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASTONIA, N.C. (Gray News) – A 13-year-old girl in North Carolina was charged with assault after authorities said she attacked a firefighter with a knife before attempting to assault other first responders.

In a Facebook post, the Gastonia Police Department said officers responded to a home on Pikes Peak Drive on Tuesday for a report of a juvenile cutting one Gastonia Fire Department firefighter. They said she had attempted to assault another firefighter after the first one was attacked.

Responding officers said they arrived to see firefighters attempting to restrain the combative girl. They said she also attempted to assault the officers who took her into custody.

The firefighter who was cut was treated for minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

After contacting the Department of Juvenile Justice, the Gastonia Police Department said the 13-year-old was charged with aggravated assault and assault charges. She was also ordered to be held in a secure detention facility.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cassidy Anderson and Madeline Peterson
Two women charged with reckless homicide after overdose death
UMD Police
Device found near UMD deemed non-hazardous, intent suspected
A Cloquet woman fights for change after her daughter's fatal overdose
Cloquet woman fights for change after her daughter’s fatal overdose
Recreational marijuana
Minnesota House votes to legalize adult-use cannabis, Senate to vote next
Family and friends are identifying the two people killed in an apartment fire on Saturday.
Family identifies Duluth apartment fire victims, former tenant speaks out

Latest News

City by City: Lincoln Park, Carlton, Cook County
City by City: Lincoln Park, Carlton, Cook County
3 UMD Football players ready for NFL draft
The transgender lawmaker was silenced in the Montana House for comments against a bill to ban...
Montana transgender lawmaker barred by GOP from 2023 session
UMD Softball earns sweep over Minnesota Crookson