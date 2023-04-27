Nemadji Golf Course opens driving range, par 3 course

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - After a long winter of playing with Nemadji’s newest indoor simulator, the Superior golf course is finally ready to let golfers get outside again.

The driving range and par 3 Compass course are now open from 10 a.m. until sunset.

Nemadji is currently working on drainage, picking up branches, and cutting greens before they can open the full course.

The goal is to fully open sometime during the week of May 1, but that will depend on the weather over the weekend.

The long winter kept golfers waiting to get outside. They were more than ready when Nemadji made the call to open parts of its course on Thursday.

“You can hear it in people’s spirits when they call, asking when we’re open. And when we tell them the driving range is open today, everybody is pretty darn excited about being able to get out and be outside,” said Tom Beaudry, General Manager of the Nemadji Golf Course.

Last November, the Nemadji Golf Course opened its winter season with the addition of a Trackman Golf Simulator purchased by the city.

The simulator, which was an idea from the management team of KemperSports, brought in 47 two-person teams for a league that went through the winter.

Last month, the Superior City Council approved a five-year contract extension with KemperSports, the Chicago-based entertainment company that has partnered with Superior since 2019.

For more information about the course and its reopening, you can visit Nemadji’s website.

