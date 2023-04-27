Duluth man rescued from Lake Superior near Pier B

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A man was rescued after falling into Lake Superior Thursday.

At 8:26 a.m., the Duluth Fire Department was dispatched to a water emergency at 800 Railroad Street near Pier B.

Upon arrival, responders found a 47-year-old Duluth man in the water, clutching the remains of the old Pier D.

According to the DFD, the U.S. Coast Guard was the first to reach the man.

They were able to pull him from the water, and he was transported via the Coast Guard’s watercraft to DFD for on-scene care.

The man was then transported to a local hospital for assessment and treatment for possible hypothermia.

He appeared to have no other injuries.

“Thanks to the collaboration and cooperation of DFD, DPD, Saint Louis County Sheriff’s Department and Rescue Squads, Mayo Ambulance, and USCG, this person received swift attention that will lead to better outcomes for them,” said Assistant Chief Dennis Edwards of the rescue effort.

