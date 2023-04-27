‘Construct Tomorrow’ gives students hands-on trades experience

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Students in the Duluth area got hands-on experience in some in-demand careers this week.

“Construct Tomorrow” was held at the DECC on Wednesday and Thursday.

The goal of the event is to show high schoolers what opportunities are available in the construction and building trade industries.

Students got to wire circuits, trowel cement, set tile and more as they moved through a series of stations that were staffed by local union representatives.

While it’s a great experience for the students, it’s also helpful for the region.

“We have a lot of construction work happening, we have the Twin Ports interchange, we have a big bridge that’s going to be replaced soon, We have housing construction, commercial building construction, we have a lot happening so we need people,” Duluth Workforce Development Director Elena Foshay said.

Duluth Public School leaders say the event is a good way to inform students of different career paths they don’t hear about in school every day.

John Slama of MN and ND Bricklayers and Allied Craft Workers agrees.

“We just try to reach as many kids as we can, and with trades or with shop not being in schools anymore, this is a way to let them know they can have high-paying jobs with wages and benefits, and there’s so much opportunity,” Slama said.

While the event wraps up Thursday, organizers hope it will have a lasting impact on students as they consider their future after school.

