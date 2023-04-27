‘Construct Tomorrow’ gives students hands-on trades experience

By Ben Lewer
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Students in the Duluth area got hands-on experience in some in-demand careers this week.

“Construct Tomorrow” was held at the DECC on Wednesday and Thursday.

The goal of the event is to show high schoolers what opportunities are available in the construction and building trade industries.

Students got to wire circuits, trowel cement, set tile and more as they moved through a series of stations that were staffed by local union representatives.

While it’s a great experience for the students, it’s also helpful for the region.

“We have a lot of construction work happening, we have the Twin Ports interchange, we have a big bridge that’s going to be replaced soon, We have housing construction, commercial building construction, we have a lot happening so we need people,” Duluth Workforce Development Director Elena Foshay said.

Duluth Public School leaders say the event is a good way to inform students of different career paths they don’t hear about in school every day.

John Slama of MN and ND Bricklayers and Allied Craft Workers agrees.

“We just try to reach as many kids as we can, and with trades or with shop not being in schools anymore, this is a way to let them know they can have high-paying jobs with wages and benefits, and there’s so much opportunity,” Slama said.

While the event wraps up Thursday, organizers hope it will have a lasting impact on students as they consider their future after school.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jury awards $19 million to family in Essentia malpractice lawsuit
Cassidy Anderson and Madeline Peterson
Two women charged with reckless homicide after overdose death
Lincoln Elementary School in Hibbing
Hibbing students shot with airsoft gun during recess drive-by, investigation underway
A Cloquet woman fights for change after her daughter's fatal overdose
Cloquet woman fights for change after her daughter’s fatal overdose
Jonathan Sauers
Teacher at Christian school in Alabama accused of having sex with underage student

Latest News

‘Construct Tomorrow’ gives students hands-on trades experience
City of Duluth logo
City of Duluth releases 2022 Housing Indicator Report
Golfers enjoy the day at the Nemadji Golf Course
Nemadji Golf Course opens driving range, par 3 course
Highway 61 bridge project locations
Two bridge construction projects on Hwy 61 set to resume in May