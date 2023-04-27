City of Duluth releases 2022 Housing Indicator Report

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The City of Duluth has released its 2022 Housing Indicator Report.

According to city officials, Duluth’s population has remained stable over the past three decades at nearly 87,000 residents.

However, the demand for new housing at various income levels is high.

The City of Duluth’s 2022 Housing Indicator Report provides information related to Duluth’s housing market, population demographics, and workforce statistics.

2022 Report Highlights:

Duluth’s average rent in 2022 was $1,311/month; median rent was $1,353/month.

Median sale price for a single-family home in 2022 was $260,000.

Duluth added 167 new multi-family rental units in 2022; 34 new single-family homes were added.

Rental vacancy rate in 2022 was 3.5%, an increase from the 2021 rate of 2.0%.

Duluth added 176 net housing units in 2022 and has added 1,183 net units since 2019.

While doing this annual report, the city staff collects rental data from property owners and managers.

To see the full report, click here.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.