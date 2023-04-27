City by City: Lincoln Park, Carlton, Cook County

Lincoln Park, Duluth, MN- The Children and Families Collaborative is hosting its Duluth Opoly event for the first time since 2019. There will be tables for four people to gather around and play the classic board game. There will be prizes as well as a raffle after the games have finished. All money raised will support the collaborative’s work including helping with childcare, parenting classes and more. The event runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, April 28 at Clyde Iron Works.

Carlton, MN- The 11th annual Harold’s Flippin’ Flapjack Fiasco will be at the Four Seasons Sports Complex Sunday, April 30 starting at 8 a.m. Tickets are $8 and proceeds will go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Several local restaurants, businesses and community members help to put on the annual event. This is the first of three fundraisers for St. Jude’s. The annual Golf Fiasco will be in August, and HogFest is in September.

Cook County, MN- Cook County Schools are adding a themed twist to its annual Walk and Bike to School Day. While most schools will be celebrating the day on May 3, Cook County choose Thursday, May 4. Students, parents, teachers and volunteers are all invited to dress up and decorate their bikes with their favorite Star Wars gear. Students are also encouraged to bring their favorite Star Wars toy or stuffed animal along for the journey. Walk and Bike to School Day is used to promote healthy activity and educate people on safe routes to school.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about, send us an email at CitybyCity@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

