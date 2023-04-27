Celebration of life: Hundreds gather to honor late Judge Sally Tarnowski

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Hundreds gathered at the DECC Thursday to honor the life of an influential and widely respected judge in northeast Minnesota.

Judge Sally Tarnowski was hit by a car while on a run in Florida last month. She ended up dying during surgery, leaving her family and the entire community with a massive hole.

Friends, colleagues, family members, and even people who had appeared in Tarnowski’s court attended a memorial ceremony to honor her legacy.

Tarnowski was the first woman to serve as Chief Judge of Minnesota’s Sixth Judicial District.

Chief Judge Leslie Beiers holds that position now.

According to Beiers, Tarnowski’s work for people struggling with mental health was groundbreaking.

“She was innovative with respect to mental health, she established a mental health court that has been very successful,” Beiers said.

The success is evident in graduates from that court like Chris Dunker, who spoke at Tarnowski’s memorial service Thursday.

“She was incredible. She changed my life and she altered my course for the better, and for that, I thank you so much,” said Dunker.

Tarnowski is a Duluth native.

She worked as an attorney in the region before being appointed to the bench in 2007.

She was also instrumental in forming the Indian Child Welfare Court in our area.

“Which provides culturally competent services, court services, and court interventions to American Indian Children and their families,” Beiers said.

While working to protect other people’s children, she also raised her own.

“Someone who is always kind and compassionate, she was super tenacious and strong. That’s kind of how I saw her as my mom,” said Katharine Tarnowski, Judge Tarnowski’s daughter.

Though Tarsnowski’s life was tragically cut short, her ideals will live on through her children.

“I think if we can continue to live her legacy of being kind and seeing people for who they are, I think she would love that,” Katharine said.

Her legacy will also leave a lasting impact on her colleagues.

“Everyone who came into her courtroom, whether they won or lost, they really felt like they got a fair shake,” Beiers said.

Judge Tarnowski’s legacy may also live on in the younger judges she was mentoring, many attended the ceremony as well.

“The heart of that woman, I know she loves the Minnesota Vikings, is as big as the Minnesota Vikings Stadium,” Dunker said.

Click here to see a video of the full service.

