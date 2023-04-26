Winter’s Impact: Fallen trees delay camping at Jay Cooke this spring

CARLTON, MN. (Northern News Now) - If you’ve driven anywhere in the Northland in the last few days, you may have noticed just how many trees have fallen casualty to this winter’s wet and heavy snow.

For some state parks in our region, so much of the forest has been knocked down, it means a delayed opening for campsites and facilities.

By this time of year, the campsites at Jay Cooke State Park are usually buzzing with excited campers, but this spring they are buzzing with the sounds of chainsaws and wood chippers.

“I’ve been here at this park for 23 years, and just the number of trees that came down, the number of branches, I’ve never seen anything like it,” said Kristine Hiller, Jay Cooke State Park’s Naturalist.

According to Hiller, crews are working to clear thousands of fallen trees on campsites to get them habitable.

It’s an effort that started long before the snow stopped.

“Our staff was out there and in thigh-deep snow trying to clear a few miles of ski trails, and it took them months to even just do that,” Hiller said.

According to Hiller, about 90% of campsites are closed due to fallen debris.

The hiking trails are open to the public, but many are obstructed by trees and branches.

Park leaders are advising anyone who does come out to hike to make sure to stay on the trail as going off the set path can erode the area around the trail and that can create more problems.

Hiller advises anyone planning a hike in Jay Cooke to check the DNR website ahead of time for up-to-date trail conditions.

The outdoor recreation delay isn’t limited to land.

Minnesota DNR’s Mary Brown Straka said waiting for ice out could mean a delay for anglers launching boats.

“Fishing opener is a wait-and-see,” Straka said.

According to Straka, waiting a few extra days now will prevent long-term delays if melting ice causes damage to boat ramps and docks

“We ask for people’s patience as we get to those sites as we do our grading and maintenance, as well as putting the docks in,” Straka said.

For Hiller, the winter of 2022-2023 may be one she never forgets.

“You know I hate to use the word ‘unprecedented,’ but it was,” Hiller said.

According to Hiller, she hopes to have campsites open for Memorial Day, but that’s just an estimate and depends on the weather and other factors.

For more information about trail conditions and camping at Jay Cooke, click here.

