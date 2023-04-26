UWS Softball earns sweep in home debut over Crown

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Tuesday afternoon, the UWS Softball team finally hosted a series after patiently waiting almost a year to do so on their home field. The patience for the Yellowjackets paid off because they swept Crown college 4-1 in game 1 and 11-2 in game 2.

Game 1 was tied, 1-1 until the bottom of the fifth when Norah Schmitz hit her first career home run to give the ‘Jackets their first lead of the day 2-1.

In the bottom of the sixth, it all belonged to UWS who loaded up the bases and with one out it was Schmitz who did the rest sending two runners on home to put UWS up, 4-1.

RECAP: Yellowjackets sweep Crown to win of the 14th time in their last 15 games.



Read: https://t.co/V03BjbkArq#WeAreSuperior pic.twitter.com/jXqbQdvPsG — UWS Softball (@UWSsoftball) April 26, 2023

Tayler Kramer had a season-high 11 K’s while only allowing one run and six hits.

The Yellowjackets now improve to 11-1 in conference and 21-5 overall.

