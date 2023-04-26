US files charges in Michigan over diesel engine tampering

Federal authorities in Michigan have filed charges against nine people in a scheme to defeat air-pollution rules by tampering with software and hardware in heavy-duty diesel engines
(MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Federal authorities in Michigan filed charges Wednesday against nine people in a scheme to defeat air-pollution rules by tampering with software and hardware in heavy-duty diesel engines.

The nine agreed to plead guilty, along with three companies, according to documents filed simultaneously in federal court in western Michigan.

Diesel Freak LLC, based in Gaylord, has agreed to pay a $750,000 fine. Accurate Truck Service, based in Grand Rapids, and a related company, Griffin Transportation, have each agreed to pay $500,000, court filings show.

Diesel Freak conducted remote engine reprogramming and counted Accurate Truck and Griffin Transportation as customers, authorities said.

Diesel engine modifications can “improve the horsepower, torque, fuel efficiency or other characteristics of diesel engines,” the government said in the charging document. “These unlawful modifications result in a dramatic increase in multiple pollutants being emitted by each vehicle.”

Diesel Freak rigged at least 362 vehicles, the government said.

U.S. Attorney Mark Totten and the Environmental Protection Agency planned to hold an afternoon news conference to discuss the case.

Most Read

Cassidy Anderson and Madeline Peterson
Two women charged with reckless homicide after overdose death
UMD Police
Device found near UMD deemed non-hazardous, intent suspected
Family and friends are identifying the two people killed in an apartment fire on Saturday.
Family identifies Duluth apartment fire victims, former tenant speaks out
A Cloquet woman fights for change after her daughter's fatal overdose
Cloquet woman fights for change after her daughter’s fatal overdose
Recreational marijuana
Minnesota House votes to legalize adult-use cannabis, Senate to vote next

Latest News

FILE- This June 24, 2010 file photo shows, the Palisades Nuclear Generating Station in Covert,...
Company seeks first-time restart of shuttered nuclear plant
Senate Majority Leader Devin Lemahieu
Wisconsin GOP leader wants income tax cut for all taxpayers
FILE - Rick Johnson chairs the committee as it meets before a capacity crowd in Lansing, Mich.,...
Ex-head of Michigan marijuana panel pleads guilty to bribery
Wisconsin Assembly to vote on limits for unemployment aid