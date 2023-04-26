UMD Softball earns sweep over Minnesota Crookson

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - In Bulldog Country on Wednesday afternoon the UMD Softball team was back in action at home against Minnesota Crookston who they handled by sweeping the series 2-0.

In game 1 the Bulldogs beat the Golden Eagles, 6-4 and then were led by two consecutive home runs in the second game to secure win number 2, 6-0.

UMD stays home for two back-to-back double headers on Saturday and Sunday against Wayne State and Augustana.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.