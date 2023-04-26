UMD Softball earns sweep over Minnesota Crookson

UMD celebrates second consecutive home run
UMD celebrates second consecutive home run(Northern News Now)
By Alexis Bass and Kevin Moore
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - In Bulldog Country on Wednesday afternoon the UMD Softball team was back in action at home against Minnesota Crookston who they handled by sweeping the series 2-0.

In game 1 the Bulldogs beat the Golden Eagles, 6-4 and then were led by two consecutive home runs in the second game to secure win number 2, 6-0.

UMD stays home for two back-to-back double headers on Saturday and Sunday against Wayne State and Augustana.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cassidy Anderson and Madeline Peterson
Two women charged with reckless homicide after overdose death
UMD Police
Device found near UMD deemed non-hazardous, intent suspected
A Cloquet woman fights for change after her daughter's fatal overdose
Cloquet woman fights for change after her daughter’s fatal overdose
Recreational marijuana
Minnesota House votes to legalize adult-use cannabis, Senate to vote next
Family and friends are identifying the two people killed in an apartment fire on Saturday.
Family identifies Duluth apartment fire victims, former tenant speaks out

Latest News

UMD football hold first spring practice
3 UMD Football players ready for NFL draft
Yellowjackets sweep Crown on home debut
UWS Softball earns sweep in home debut over Crown
The 4-2 win belonged to the Eskomos at Wade
Esko defeats South Ridge in close 4-2 battle
8-3, Hawks.
Hawks soar over Thunderhawks in Section 7AAA battle