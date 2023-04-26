Scattered showers stick around heading into the weekend

Today: Any leftover or rain or snow should begin to exit through Thursday morning and then we will see mostly cloudy skies, but temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 50s! Winds will be southwest 5-10mph. The First half of Thursday should be mainly dry before we reintroduce a shot at scattered showers this afternoon and this evening and tonight. Temperatures tonight fall back into the mid and upper 30s and 40s.

Friday: Friday our shot at rain showers stick around especially for the southern half of the region and across Northwest Wisconsin. Highs will in the lower 40s before temperatures start to fall through the afternoon hours. Winds are out of the northeast between 5-15 MPH.

Saturday: Saturday looks to feature mainly cloudy skies overhead and a few rain showers. A dry slot may keep the Twin Ports and Iron Range mainly dry. Temperatures are in the low to mid 40s. Winds are out of the northwest between 5-15 MPH.

