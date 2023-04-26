Rain and snow tonight, warmer weather for Thursday

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will see increasing clouds from west to east. Tonight there will be a 100% chance of rain, and snow for some. The showers will move in after 5pm for Central Minnesota, then into the Ports after 8pm. Lake and Cook counties will have the best chance of some snow, possibly picking up 1-3″. Whatever does fall will melt Thursday afternoon.

THURSDAY: Thursday we will see mostly cloudy skies, but temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 50′s! Winds will be southwest 5-10mph. There will be a 30% chance of showers in the late afternoon. Overnight there will be another 40% chance of scattered rain showers.

FRIDAY: Friday we will see a 70% chance of rain showers, mostly for the southern half of the region. Highs will be near 40° with temperatures falling in the afternoon under northerly winds.

SATURDAY: Saturday we will see mostly cloudy skies and a 40% chance of rain showers. Models are bringing a dry slot of air over the Ports and Iron Range, so confidence is lower in those areas. Highs will be in the upper 30′s and lower 40′s with northwest winds.

