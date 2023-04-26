Rain for most, snow for some Wednesday night

Today: We will start off Wednesday seeing mostly sunny skies, but clouds will be building in through the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 40′s and even some lower 50′s with winds out oft the south between 5-10 MPH. Overnight we will see a clipper system pass through the Northland bringing with it some rain for most, and some snow for a few others. People in the Arrowhead have the best shot seeing snow and could possible run towards 1-3″. Temperatures tonight fall back into the 30s.

Thursday: We look to dry things out for Thursday and will see mostly cloudy to cloudy skies, but then there will be a chance of more showers in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will be warmer and even a hair above average in the mid to upper 50′s and some lower 60′s.

Friday: Showers and unsettled weather look to stick around for our Friday and into the weekend. Friday we run the opportunity for a few scattered through the day. Temperatures climb into the 40s. Winds out of the east between 10-15 MPH look to keep us cooler by the lake.

