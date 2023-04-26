Jury awards $19 million to family in Essentia malpractice lawsuit

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A jury in Bayfield County has awarded a family nearly $19 million in a malpractice lawsuit against Essentia Health.

Parents sued the health system and its doctors after their newborn baby boy suffered lifelong brain damage while in the care of Essentia Health’s Ashland clinic.

The child at the center of the lawsuit was born in February 2013 and discharged from Ashland’s Memorial Medical Center shortly after.

Within days, he developed an infection that turned into meningitis and sepsis which nearly killed him.

Last week, jurors determined Essentia Health’s clinic, where he was taken to after he got sick, was 100% negligent in his care.

The family was awarded money for past and future medical expenses along with compensation for pain and suffering.

We reached out to Essentia for a response. In their statement, they said:

“We feel compassion for this family and the care team, as we recognize that cases like this are very difficult for all involved. We are disappointed with the verdict because we stand behind the care provided in 2013. We are exploring our options regarding next steps and remain committed to delivering high-quality care to the patients and communities we are privileged to serve.”

