Hibbing students shot with airsoft gun during recess drive-by, investigation underway

HIBBING, MN. (Northern News Now) - Authorities in Hibbing are investigating after some students were shot with an airsoft gun during recess Monday.

According to Hibbing Public School’s superintendent Richard Aldrich, a car full of high school students drove by the Lincoln Elementary School playground in Hibbing and shot an airsoft gun multiple times at students during 6th-grade recess.

Aldrich said “a few” students were hit, but to his knowledge, no one was injured.

Administration immediately called law enforcement and watched security camera footage.

In the footage, police were able to identify the students in the vehicle.

Northern News Now has reached out to the Hibbing Police Department, but did not immediately get a response back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

