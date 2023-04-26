Grandma’s Marathon to give away 3 donations to non-profits through volunteers

Grandma's Marathon 2023
Grandma's Marathon 2023(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Grandma’s Marathon is giving back to the community in a new way this year.

Grandma’s Marathon is still in need of volunteers for this year’s race on June 17.

Organizers are giving away three $1,000 donations to a non-profit of choice to groups who bring 15 or more people to volunteer for the race.

Places with the biggest needs are:

  • Water & Aid Station: Perfect for large groups and for families. Help keep the runners hydrated and fueled on their big run. You’ll provide much-needed moral and emotional support, as well, so be as loud as possible for the runners. PRO TIP: Pick a location up the North Shore for an early end time so you can enjoy the rest of race day.
  • Bus Loading & Gear Bag Drop-off: Perfect for night owls or early risers! This work is done before the sun comes up, but it’s key to getting runners off to a good start on race day.
  • Gear Bag Pickup: The “marathon” for volunteers. Perfect for fast-paced people who don’t like being bored, this shift will get you up early and keep you going and going through all of race day.
  • Finish Line: A place to say “job well done” as runners complete their journey. You might hand out medals, HeatSheets, shirts, or post-race food, and you won’t be able to say “congratulations” enough.

All volunteers will receive a t-shirt, a pair of socks, two drink tickets to the post-race celebration at Bayfront Festival Park, and an invitation to a volunteer appreciation party on June, 22 at the Duluth Huskies game.

To be entered for a chance to win the $1,000 donation, contact Alivia and she can get your group added to the online sign-up.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cassidy Anderson and Madeline Peterson
Two women charged with reckless homicide after overdose death
UMD Police
Device found near UMD deemed non-hazardous, intent suspected
A Cloquet woman fights for change after her daughter's fatal overdose
Cloquet woman fights for change after her daughter’s fatal overdose
Recreational marijuana
Minnesota House votes to legalize adult-use cannabis, Senate to vote next
Family and friends are identifying the two people killed in an apartment fire on Saturday.
Family identifies Duluth apartment fire victims, former tenant speaks out

Latest News

Jury awards $19 million to family in Essentia malpractice lawsuit
Jury awards $19 million to family in Essentia malpractice lawsuit
Lake Superior Zoo's Red Panda Zoozee
Lake Superior Zoo announces arrival of first red panda
Duluth Public Schools logo
Duluth high schools see graduation rates increase