Grandma’s Marathon to give away 3 donations to non-profits through volunteers

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Grandma’s Marathon is giving back to the community in a new way this year.

Grandma’s Marathon is still in need of volunteers for this year’s race on June 17.

Organizers are giving away three $1,000 donations to a non-profit of choice to groups who bring 15 or more people to volunteer for the race.

Places with the biggest needs are:

Water & Aid Station: Perfect for large groups and for families. Help keep the runners hydrated and fueled on their big run. You’ll provide much-needed moral and emotional support, as well, so be as loud as possible for the runners. PRO TIP: Pick a location up the North Shore for an early end time so you can enjoy the rest of race day.

Bus Loading & Gear Bag Drop-off: Perfect for night owls or early risers! This work is done before the sun comes up, but it’s key to getting runners off to a good start on race day.

Gear Bag Pickup: The “marathon” for volunteers. Perfect for fast-paced people who don’t like being bored, this shift will get you up early and keep you going and going through all of race day.

Finish Line: A place to say “job well done” as runners complete their journey. You might hand out medals, HeatSheets, shirts, or post-race food, and you won’t be able to say “congratulations” enough.

All volunteers will receive a t-shirt, a pair of socks, two drink tickets to the post-race celebration at Bayfront Festival Park, and an invitation to a volunteer appreciation party on June, 22 at the Duluth Huskies game.

To be entered for a chance to win the $1,000 donation, contact Alivia and she can get your group added to the online sign-up.

