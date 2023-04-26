Duluth high schools see graduation rates increase

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- Duluth Public Schools’ graduation rates are at their highest levels since the COVID-19 pandemic.

That data, along with overall Minnesota graduation rates, was released Tuesday.

Duluth’s graduation rate grew 5.6% from 2021 to 2022.

Statewide, the graduation rate rose by .2%.

Superintendent John Magas said he is very proud of that growth and believes students being back in school in-person has helped a lot.

Magas said relationship-building programs like Check And Connect, which connects students with professional mentors, also helped improve the rate.

While the district is proud of the overall growth, Magas said not every student demographic grew as much as the district would have liked.

“If we think about those historically under-served groups, they are not catching up at the same rate that our white counterparts and our less impoverished students are, so we have to make sure that we’re continuing to focus on how we can make sure we’re lifting for every student,” Magas said.

Graduation rates for American-Indian and Black students at Duluth Public Schools grew about 1.5% and 1.9% respectively, while the rate for white students grew 5.8%.

