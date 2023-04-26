City by City: Hibbing, Red Cliff, Silver Bay

Hibbing, MN- The Hibbing Kiwanis Club’s 65th Annual Pancake Feed will be held on Wednesday, April 26 at the Memorial Building. Meals will be held in three waves: first from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. then 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and finally, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets are $8, and takeout is available. A portion of this year’s pancake feed sales will go to help purchase new robes for the high school choir.

Red Cliff- The candidates for the Tribal Council Primary election have been set. There are five candidates for Chairperson and four for Treasurer. The primary election will be held on Friday, May 5 at Legendary Waters Resort and Casino. Two candidates for each spot will advance to the general election on Tuesday, July 4. The League of Women Voters of Ashland and Bayfield Counties will host a candidate forum on Wednesday, April 26 at 6 p.m. at Legendary Waters.

Silver Bay, MN- Northshore Mining Company is proposing changes to the Mile Post 7 Tailings Basin. Changes to the 339-acre site would include relocating the railroad, extending Dams 1 ans 2 and conducting over 20,000 feet of stream mitigation. The DNR has issued an Environmental Assessment Worksheet for the project which is currently open for public review and comment. Comments will be taken through May 18. A hard copy of the documents can be found at the Silver Bay Public Library.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about, send us an email at CitybyCity@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

Previous Day: City by City: Minnesota, Gary New Duluth, Ashland

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.