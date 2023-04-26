City by City: Hibbing, Red Cliff, Silver Bay

The Environmental Assessment Worksheet for a Northshore Mining Company Proposal is open for review.
By Heidi Stang
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Hibbing, MN- The Hibbing Kiwanis Club’s 65th Annual Pancake Feed will be held on Wednesday, April 26 at the Memorial Building. Meals will be held in three waves: first from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. then 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and finally, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets are $8, and takeout is available. A portion of this year’s pancake feed sales will go to help purchase new robes for the high school choir.

Red Cliff- The candidates for the Tribal Council Primary election have been set. There are five candidates for Chairperson and four for Treasurer. The primary election will be held on Friday, May 5 at Legendary Waters Resort and Casino. Two candidates for each spot will advance to the general election on Tuesday, July 4. The League of Women Voters of Ashland and Bayfield Counties will host a candidate forum on Wednesday, April 26 at 6 p.m. at Legendary Waters.

Silver Bay, MN- Northshore Mining Company is proposing changes to the Mile Post 7 Tailings Basin. Changes to the 339-acre site would include relocating the railroad, extending Dams 1 ans 2 and conducting over 20,000 feet of stream mitigation. The DNR has issued an Environmental Assessment Worksheet for the project which is currently open for public review and comment. Comments will be taken through May 18. A hard copy of the documents can be found at the Silver Bay Public Library.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about, send us an email at CitybyCity@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

Previous Day: City by City: Minnesota, Gary New Duluth, Ashland

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UMD Police
Device found near UMD deemed non-hazardous, intent suspected
Superior High School
Student brings loaded gun to Superior High School, staff investigating
A Cloquet woman fights for change after her daughter's fatal overdose
Cloquet woman fights for change after her daughter’s fatal overdose
Family and friends are identifying the two people killed in an apartment fire on Saturday.
Family identifies Duluth apartment fire victims, former tenant speaks out
FILE - In this March 2, 2017 file photo, Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight,"...
Fox News parting ways with Tucker Carlson

Latest News

There is a chance for Minnesota residents to apply for better internet connection.
City by City: Minnesota, Gary New Duluth, Ashland
Several Duluth businesses will be hosting Earth Day events on Saturday.
City by City: Apostle Islands National Lakeshore, St. Louis County, Duluth
Downtown Duluth's "Get Downtown Week" returns
‘Get Downtown Week’ returns to Downtown Duluth
Anita Lisowski has volunteered at St.Luke's for over 15 years, and doesn't have plans to stop...
“It makes people feel good when you can help them out”: St. Luke’s volunteer helps patients for 15 years