Beekeepers buzzing over start of new season after long winter

CLOQUET, MN. (Northern News Now) - The line for the drive through was especially long on Monday in Cloquet. It wasn’t for Gordy’s HI-Hat or any of the town’s other fine establishments. It was beekeepers getting their queens for the season. The drive through method was developed during COVID. The keepers feel it is a great way to get their orders.

“It is because of course there isn’t any other way to do it without having complete chaos and congestion.” said Hollie Collins.

Queens and their consorts are shipped up from places like Texas by the semi load. The Northeastern Minnesota Beekeepers Association organizes these fast paced distribution days. Most of Monday’s beekeepers are members of the Association.

“There’s a lot of members who have been doing it for 25 years or more to new people and we try to help each other.” said Sandy McComb of NEMBA.

Hollie and Barb Collins from the Floodwood area are some of the old timers of Northland beekeeping. They’ve been doing it since 1970 but have know each other a lot longer.

“I met her in kindergarten so we’re working on our 66th year together.” said Hollie

This last year has been a little rough on the Collins’ bees. The long winter killed one of their hives.

“If they make it through March you usually consider yourself home free but that isn’t the case when you have extended, extended, extended winters like this and they just ran out of reserves.” said Hollie.

A can full of syrup keeps a queen bee and her workers going on the long truck trip from Texas (kbjr)

Once home, the bees picked up in Cloquet were placed in hives all across the region. Her majesty’s entourage chews through a marshmallow plug to free the queen which gives them enough time to get used to her scent. Don Gustafson says the cool temperatures we have right now make keeping those queens alive a bit iffy. But, practice makes perfect in protecting pollinators season after season.

“Just enjoy it and know for sure you’re going to try new things every year.” said Gustafson.

At Bee Day in Cloquet, Dave Anderson, Northern News Now.

