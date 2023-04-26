3 UMD Football players ready for NFL draft

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - It’s been quite the ride for UMD All-American Brent Laing.

Since December, Laing has participated in the Shrine Bowl, The NFL Combine, and UMD’s Pro Day on top of working out 6 days a week in hopes to accomplish his dream of making it to the NFL.

But he’s not the only Bulldog with dreams of making it to the pros.

UMD “Swiss Army knife” Zach Ojile and wide receiver Armani Carmickle also have their sights set on calling themselves professional football players.

And with the draft set for this weekend, it’s time to let the chips fall where they may. Whether it’s getting the call on draft day or getting signing an undrafted deal, all three players are ready for any opportunity.

As for Laing, he’s enjoyed the process and is happy he’s been able to enjoy it with a couple of teammates.

“We’ve all been training together the last couple of months so it’s been a lot of fun seeing those guys every day, just some more familiar faces and a bunch of guys from the NSIC, so it’s fun to get to know those guys, talking football with them. It’s been a really cool process and nice having those guys alongside with me,” Laing said. “I’m so thankful for Duluth and UMD football, it was the best five and a half years of my life.”

Laing says he plans to watch the draft Saturday with his family.

