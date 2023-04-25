Two women charged with reckless homicide after overdose death

In 2022 Superior saw an approximately 21% increase in overdoses compared to 2021
Cassidy Anderson and Madeline Peterson
Cassidy Anderson and Madeline Peterson
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - Two women have been charged with reckless homicide.

After a six-month investigation by officers and detectives with the Superior Police Department, Cassidy Rose Anderson, 34, and Madeline Jean Peterson, 26, have been arrested and charged after an overdose death.

According to the SPD, on November 19, 2022 police were called to an address on the 1100 block of John Avenue for the report of a drug overdose.

Despite life-saving efforts, the 45-year-old male victim was pronounced dead.

Through the investigation, officers and detectives learned two individuals were involved in the sale and delivery of the drugs involved in the man’s death.

On April 20, 2023, Anderson made her initial court appearance in Douglas County Circuit Court.

She was then charged with party to a crime and reckless homicide.

Peterson had her initial appearance on April 24, 2023, where she was also charged with party to a crime and reckless homicide.

Anderson’s cash bond was set at $7,500 and Peterson’s was set at $5,000.

In 2022, the City of Superior saw an approximately 21% increase in overdoses compared to 2021.

SPD officials state that working with the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office to charge those who sell and deliver these substances is just one way SPD works to prevent overdoses.

Superior Police Department offers free in-patient and out-patient treatment through our Pathways to Hope program.

Those looking for assistance with their addiction can come directly to the Police Department to enter the program, or reach out to Coordinated Response Specialist, Jen Stank, at 715-395-7374.

Cloquet woman fights for change after her daughter's fatal overdose
Duluth Coffee Company announces menu, space expansion
