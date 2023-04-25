“Three old guys” snowmachine from Grand Rapids, MN. to Fairbanks, AK.

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - For many in the lower 48, visiting Alaska is an item on their bucket list.

For three guys from Minnesota, this was much more. This was the trip of a lifetime, to snowmachine all the way from Grand Rapids, Minnesota to Fairbanks, Alaska.

Rex Hibbert, Paul Dick, and Rob Hallstrom are no strangers to snowmachining. They are avid outdoor travelers, who have talked about braving the wilderness and journeying to the 49th state, for years.

“We got to talking,” said Paul Dick. We said “maybe we should make another run, and we should go up to Alaska,” and I said “well, ok. I’m in.”

They began planning their trip about 6 months ago which took a lot of planning and a lot of spirit. It is not every day that you set out on a trip that is over 5,000 miles long, from Grand Rapids, Minnesota to Fairbanks, Alaska on snowmachines during the month of March.

“You’re looking at detailed maps and Google Earth, and laying out, plotting out a map with the Global Positioning System (GPS)” said 65-year old Rob Hallstrom.

The trio, who at this point were calling themselves “three old guys” on Facebook, set out from Grand Rapids on March 6 with three snowmachines and the goal of making it up to the Golden Heart City.

“We brought a lot of parts. We brought an arctic oven tent and a woodstove in case we had to camp out. We brought real warm sleeping bags, the basic survival gear that you have to take with you because you never know,” explained Hallstrom.

“It was a lot of work, you know,” replied 72-year old Dick.

The travelers periodically gave updates on their progress through a Facebook page. “We’ve hardly seen it, so everybody seems to know more about our trip than we do,” commented Hallstrom.

The journey proved long and difficult, taking more than five weeks to complete.

Things did not always go as planned. Repairs were needed along the way. At various points they had to wait for parts to be shipped in by plane to small communities. There were even two separate fires that held the men back along their journey.

“Every bend in the river was a new deal,” said 70-year Rex Hibbert, the third companion of the group. “The McKenzie River is huge. I mean, it’s just unbelievable.”

“Things would come up all the time that were challenging, either to ride through, or things we had to deal with,” remarked Hallstrom.

“You just kinda say well, we’re here. You gotta do what you gotta do, and we can’t quit now,” commented Dick.

Despite the unpredictable wilderness, the “three old guys” experienced awe-inspiring sights and met a lot of great people along the way.

The trip was a collection of different experiences. “All of them unique and exciting. I’m a lifelong snowmobiler and I’ve rode snowmobiles through stuff that I never imagined until this trip. This was unbelievable, some of the things we did,” Hallstrom explained.

Hallstrom continued, “I think the biggest surprise for me was just how interested everybody got in our trip and especially the First Nations people, how good they were to us. People got really excited about our trip and were so helpful. It’s just amazing and this happened all the time.”

“We met a lot of great people. We had some great meals,” remarked Dick.

On April 6, the snowmachiners crossed into Alaska from the Yukon Territory in Canada.

Finally, with one snow machine left behind in the community of Circle, and a second one no longer working, the group hitched a ride for the last 70 miles of their trip. On the night of April 12, tired, happy and exhausted, Rex Hibbert, Paul Dick and Rob Hallstrom made it to Fairbanks, about one week behind schedule.

The next day, they met with members of the community who had followed their journey from the beginning.

They credited the Indigenous people of Canada and Alaska, among the many who helped them along their journey.

“It was challenging. We pushed the limits a lot,” said Hibbert.

Hallstrom commented that this was the longest snow machine ride he had ever taken. “There’s a different challenge every step of the way.”

“It was a hoot, good trip,” said Dick.

Advice the “three old guys” gave to those looking to take a trip like this.

“Anybody can do it, just make a goal for yourself and try,” said Hallstrom.

Hibbert remarked, “Do it when you’re thirty or forty. Don’t wait until you’re 70.”

