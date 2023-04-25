Sheriff: Scammers impersonating officers, demanding money over the phone

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Scammers are using new ways to take advantage of people.

Police have been receiving an influx of reports of scammers claiming to be St. Louis County Sheriff Captains.

According to Sheriff Gordan Ramsay’s Facebook page, these scammers have been demanding payments over Zelle or other difficult-to-track payment methods because the individual did not show up for jury duty or show up to a court date.

He says these calls are common scams and are occurring throughout the country.

The scammers are spoofing county phone numbers, using real names of employees, and researching the victims ahead of the call in an attempt to increase the legitimacy of the call.

Scammers have been targeting professionals who don’t want bad publicity and the elderly.

Ramsey states the Sheriff’s Office would never demand money over the phone.

If you receive a call from any law enforcement agency demanding payment over the phone, hang up and report it to your local officials immediately.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.