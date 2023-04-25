Rain and even some snow possible in the forecast

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon there will be partly cloudy skies and mild conditions. Tonight the skies will clear back up. Lows will fall into the teens and 20′s with southeast winds 3-6mph.

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday morning we will be seeing mostly sunny skies, but clouds will be building in through the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 40′s and even some lower 50′s with south winds 5-10mph. Overnight we will see a clipper system pass to bring some rain for most folks, and some snow for a few others. Folks in Lake and Cook counties will have a chance of seeing 1-3″ of snow.

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

WX GFX (KBJR WX)

THURSDAY: Thursday we will see mostly cloudy to cloudy skies. We should be dry in the morning, but then there will be a 40% chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50′s and some lower 60′s.

FRIDAY: We continue with an unsettled forecast into the weekend. Friday we will see a 50% chance of rain showers off and on through the day. Highs will be in the mid-40′s with east winds keeping it cooler by the lake.

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.